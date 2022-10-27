South Africans are not fazed by the possible terrorist attack that is allegedly being planned in the Greater Sandton area

The Embassy has cautioned US citizens residing in the area to avoid large gatherings over the weekend

The government believes that the supposed planned attack is not backed up by evidence; however, it is monitoring threats

JOHANNESBURG - Despite the United States of America Embassy sounding the alarm bells for a possible terrorist attack in the Greater Sandton area this weekend, it’s business as usual in South Africa.

The lack of seriousness lies partially at the feet of the government, which believes that the possible attack is not backed up by evidence.

The Embassy has cautioned US citizens residing in the area to avoid large gatherings on Saturday, 29 October and Sunday, 30 October.

The government said it is the responsibility of the South African security forces to ensure that all people within the country feel safe.

According to News24, the government will continue to monitor for threats to citizens, nation, and sovereignty.

The details surrounding the potential attack’s timing, method or target are unknown.

This is what Briefly News readers have to say about the suspected attack:

Mulalo Damian Mapokgole said:

“We as South Africans want something dangerous maybe Vampires.”

Phulas Phulas commented:

“Let me sit down and enjoy my pap and eggs in my village and forget about Sandton rich people’s news.”

Thokozani Zulu posted:

“I don’t know where Sandton is nor have, I seen it, with no evidence nor date and time to back up this theory...well let’s just say nonsense for now!”

Gloria Mhlongo posted:

“We didn’t even know about the July unrest. Intelligence had no idea. Innocent people will be affected.”

Lakkaz Lakaz commented:

“Popular sangomas didn’t see this.”

Bongani Godwin Magagula said:

“How can the US issue a security statement in a foreign country without consequences?”

Olebogeng Montsho wrote:

“What if the USA are the ones planning the attack?”

Flexis Cena added:

“Yah neh, it’s like South Africa is incapable.”

