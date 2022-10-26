The US embassy has sent out a security alert warning American citizens of a possible terrorist attack this weekend

The embassy claims that it received word that terrorists plan to target large groups and events in Sandton, Johannesburg

The South African government has yet to issue a warning about a suspected terrorist attack

JOHANNESBURG - The United States embassy has raised the alarm about the possibility of a terrorist attack in Africa's richest square mile over the weekend.

The US embassy has warned of a possible terrorist attack in Sandton. Image: Stock photo

Source: Getty Images

The embassy sent a security alert to US citizens living and working in South Africa, which read:

"terrorists may be planning to conduct an attack targeting large gatherings of people at an unspecified location"

According to the US embassy, the attack may occur on Saturday, 29 October, News24 reported. The embassy has therefore advised that people steer clear of crowds and large public gatherings throughout the weekend.

The suspected terrorist attack falls on the same weekend as Johannesburg Pride which is scheduled to be hosted on Saturday, 29 October, in Rivonia, Sandton.

There is no word if the Pride or any other event will be postponed due to the terrorist attack warning, and South African authorities have now issued any warning. This is a developing story.

South Africans react to the possible terrorist attack

South Africans are sceptical about whether the attack will happen, with people questioning why terrorists would target SA.

Here are some reactions:

@NdlovuOwen asked:

"NAZO... Remember 9/11?"

@El123V commented:

"Seriously "

@Sinazzo_ rebutted:

"The US is a terrorist attack in and of itself.'

@majovazb claimed:

"And SA intelligence is sleeping. #cyrilramaphosa"

@wordlife1022 speculated:

"Knowing South Africans, they will be at groove in Sandton having a theme song regarding this."

@AlecLomami complained:

"I might die in SA "

Racist right-wing leader who plotted to “reclaim SA for white people” granted hefty sentenced

In another story, Briefly News reported that the leader of the National Christian Resistance Movement, “Crusaders”, received a hefty imprisonment sentence for plotting terror attacks. Harry Johannes Knoesen was sentenced to two life terms and 21 years by the Mpumalanga High Court.

He was found guilty of preparing and planning, incitement and soliciting support/recruitment of persons to carry out terrorist attacks and unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition.

