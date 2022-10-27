The charges linked to the 13 men and the minor accused of rape, sexual assault and robbery have been dropped

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said there was insufficient evidence to continue with the case

The men remain in custody and face charges of contravening the Immigration Act for being illegally in the country

KRUGERSDORP - The 13 men and the minor arrested for the rape in Krugersdorp are only facing charges of contravening the Immigration Act.

The charges against the 14 men accused of rape have been dropped. Image: Fani Mahuntsi & Stock image

Source: Getty Images

The charges of rape, sexual assault and robbery with aggravated circumstances have been dropped, eNCA reported.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Phindi Louw Mjonondwane told the media house there was insufficient evidence to continue with the case.

The accused will remain behind bars and will be due back in court on Tuesday, 1 November. The alleged rape resulted in major protests throughout the country.

According to SABC News, the NPA previously said there are prospects for a successful prosecution against the accused.

Investigations surrounding the matter are ongoing. The men were not linked to the rapes according to DNA testing.

Eight women identified the men as suspects during an identity parade.

Citizens react to the dropped charges:

tebatso thupi said:

“They probably arrested incorrect people.”

0/50GTS commented:

“Insufficient evidence is the excuse, isn’t it in fact incompetence again? Justification and excuses.”

Simply Japheth posted:

“This is seriously disgusting. A damned country.”

Nomawethu Mqina wrote:

“What is happening in this banana Republic Mara?”

Aston Winter added:

“We should have details as to the reason why DNA evidence is not available for the case of rape and how this failure can be avoided in future.”

