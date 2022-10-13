A former police officer has been arrested in relation to the gang-rape of eight women at an abandoned mine in Krugersdorp

The ex-cop will be charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice after stolen items were found in her possession

Some South Africans are starting to believe the horrific assaults were planned and not a coincidence

KRUGERSDORP - The South African Police Services in Gauteng has arrested former warrant officer Dolphina Truter, who has been linked to the gang rape of eight women in Krugersdorp.

A former police officer has been arrested after bing linked to the gang rape and robbery in Krugersdorp in July. Images: Darren Stewart & Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

The former cop was one of the crew members and was apprehended after police found some of the stolen items was found in her possession.

According to News24, it is believed that Truter helped the filming crew find the location where the gang rapes occurred. Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili stated that the former officer was arrested on Wednesday, 12 October.

Muridili explained that the investigating officer found one of the rape victim's robbed items in her possession. She will be charged with theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Truter appeared at the Krugersdorp Magistrate Court on Thursday, 13 October.

Earlier this week, Police Minister Bheki Cele stated that more arrests into the horrific assaults would follow. So far, 15 people have been arrested in relation to the gang rapes, reports eNCA.

Some of the suspects have been positively identified by the victims.

The women were assaulted in July while filming a music video. Alleged illegal miners were identified as the perpetrators, which led community members in surrounding areas to kick out illegal miners in their neighbourhoods.

South Africans react

@LeestacxS said:

"Bathong ba Modimo."

@AMimbir said:

"Thanks to our SA Police your are doing good work. Those thugs they've to rotten in jail."

@_RethabileS said:

"It didn't make sense that certain girls had been raped and others weren't."

@thobie4me said:

"There wasn’t even a music video, to begin with. They lied to lure the girls into sex-trafficking them. Disgusting human beings."

@SimiloSilwana said:

"Often times it is the little souvenirs that criminals keep that ultimately link them to crime."

@iamsthere said:

"Further confirmation that we live in a simulation. What is this plot twist? "

