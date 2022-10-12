Police Minister Bheki Cele wants more support to be provided to victims of crime

Cele accused Human Rights activists of caring more for criminals and said the system needs to change

Some people find it strange that Cele wants the system to change when his part of the government

UMLAZI - Minister of Police Bheki Cele wants the system to change to support victims of crime more than perpetrators.

Speaking at a Crime Prevention Izimbizo in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal, Cele slammed Human rights activists for caring more about perpetrators of crimes than victims.

Cele explained that criminals are given food, shelter and basic needs when in prison, but the same kind of support is not provided to victims of crime, reports TimesLIVE.

Cele even explained in some cases, criminals are even afforded the right to education all the way to a PhD, but when a father gets killed, his children might be forced to leave their schools and homes.

"We need a government more sympathetic to victims rather than perpetrators of crime," said Cele.

Cele added that he was working on a policy to address this issue.

Here's a clip:

Residents of Umlazi are fed up with crime

During the Imbizo, Umlazi residents raised their concerns about the rampant crime in their communities. According to eNCA, 83 people were murdered in Umlazi between April and June this year.

Community members told Cele that they want more police visibility, police stations, and police vehicles servicing the township. Residents also explained that they are living in fear of becoming victims of crime and also raised concerns about police officers being corrupt.

One resident stated that Community Policing Forums (CPF) is not funded, but they are always the first respondents when a crime is committed. Another resident complained that police officers never want to take their statements when they try to report a crime committed by someone close and always tell them to go back and have a family discussion.

South Africans weigh in

@AMotlere said:

"What we truly need, is to get rid of this useless, corrupt governing party named ANC."

@SiyaSindelo said:

"We have to get these people out of power."

@MentoorV said:

"Talk is cheap! Lip service! Rather walk‍♀️ the talk!"

@BonganiKhoza07 said:

"But you are the government mos "

Police Minister Bheki Cele warns police officers not to turn away victims of gender based-violence

Briefly News previously reported that Minister of Police Bheki Cele has called on police officers to stop asking women who are victims of gender-based violence (GBV) to work through their issues with the abusers.

Cele made these remarks while visiting the Khayelitsha township in Cape Town as part of an Imbizo YaMadoda, a programme geared toward dealing with GBV in South Africa.

Speaking at the engagement, Cele stated that when women go to police stations to report their abuse, and should not be told to negotiate with their abusers. The police minister also added that they should be helped, according to SowetanLIVE.

