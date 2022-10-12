The suspected serial killer arrested after the gruesome discovery of six bodies was previously charged with rape

The case was opened in June 2021, but the complainant later withdrew the charge this year

The 21-year-old accused murderer has only been charged with one count of murder even though six bodies were found

JOHANNESBURG - The 21-year-old man arrested after the corpses of six women were found at a Johannesburg panel beater had a previous rape charge filed against him.

The 21-year-old boy suspected of killing six women was previously charged with rape in 2021. Image: Stock Image

The accused was arrested in June 2021 in connection to a sexual assault case. However, the complainant withdrew the case in 2022.

Though six bodies were found, the suspect was only charged with one count of premeditated murder when he briefly appeared in the Johannesburg magistrates court on Tuesday, 11 October.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the alleged serial killer was only charged with one count because authorities only had evidence connecting him to one murder, TimesLIVE reported.

Mjonondwane added that the NPA directed that additional investigations must be made into the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the remaining women.

The father of the suspected killer vows to disown him

Meanwhile, the father of the alleged serial murderer claimed that he would disown his son if he is found guilty of the crimes. The accused's father added that if his son is guilty, then he must face the full weight of the law, SABC News reported.

The father, who owns the building where the six bodies were found, added that he did not want the public to associate the alleged crimes of the 21-year-old boy with him.

The father said:

“Everybody is responsible for his own deeds."

South Africans react to the previous rape charge of the alleged Joburg serial killer

South Africans are shocked that the suspect killer was previously charged with rape.

Here are some comments:

@x_koveni commented:

"What is happening to this lawless country is disturbing"

@vaneela6 claimed:

"Once again our Justice system is the pits. Charged with rape nd released"

@Thuso1Africa added:

"The justice system allows criminals to roam around freely in our communities, that is one of the reasons crime is so high. The system failed our people."

