A group of Johannesburg workers made a chilling discovery in the city centre on Sunday, 9 October

The bodies of six suspected sex workers we found badly decomposed in a building used as a panel beater

The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) said that sex workers in the area are being targeted since several have been murdered since July

JOHANNESBURG - An eyewitness said that the six suspected sex workers found in a building in Johannesburg city centre on Sunday, 9 October, had been tied up.

The bodies of six suspected sex workers were discovered in a building in the Johannesburg city centre. Image: Stock image & Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

The eyewitness recounted the build-up to the harrowing discovery. A custodian at one of the Village Main buildings said they first noticed an odour of decay a week before the discovery but couldn't pinpoint the cause.

Some of the nearby workers banded together to investigate, leading them to the section of the building where the corpses were located. The bodies were found semi-naked, and in varying stages of decomposition, TimesLIVE reported.

According to the caretaker, the building where the bodies were found is the operating premises of a panel beater that has been operational for a year. The witness said he couldn't understand how people could work amid the smell.

He said:

“There are people who work there and they kept coming to work as if everything was fine.”

The 21-year-old suspect detained following Sunday's terrible discovery had the keys to the building and was frequently spotted driving into the premises with a female in his vehicle.

According to police spokesman Brig Brenda Muridili, the suspect faces six counts of murder, which are being investigated by the Gauteng murder and robbery section.

The chilling discovery comes as The Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) have reported several sex workers missing in the area.

According to eNCA, sex workers operating in the city are on high alert. SWEAT spokesperson Megan Lessing said that the organisation has several missing person cases open, and several sex workers have been murdered from July till recently in the area. Sweat says they believe that sex workers in the area are being targeted.

South Africans react to the discovery of the bodies in JHB

South Africans are horrified by the chilling discovery.

Here are some reactions:

@claymantweets claimed:

"This will get maybe 5 minutes of air time on the news, whilst a convict like George Floyd gets international attention for several months. We are a broken society, no one cares or bats an eyelid at black-on-black violence."

@marcel__za added:

"Daily reminder that you live amongst savages."

@Chelsea20185 commented:

"@CyrilRamaphosa @GovernmentZA the constitution needs to be changed to bring back the death penalty ASAP, your own race of women are getting killed daily without even being found sometimes."

