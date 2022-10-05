A manhunt has been launched to find a Mpumalanga man after a decomposing body was discovered in the ceiling of his home

Police were called to the scene to investigate after neighbours complained of an overwhelming stench emanating from the house

Authorities say that the body was at such an advanced level of decomposition that the gender was initially difficult to detect

MPUMALANGA - Police are hunting for a man after a decomposing body was discovered in the ceiling of his home in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police are looking for a man, Thabo Silas Tsotetsi, after a decomposing body was found in his ceiling. Image: Sean Murphy & Mpumalanga Saps

Thabo Silas Tsotesti claimed the strong smell of decomposition was from dead rats when quizzed by his partner. However neighbour alerted the police when the stench became overbearing.

According to News24, police initially struggled to find the source of the smell, but they continued to investigate until they entered the room the smell was emanating from.

The authorities broke the ceiling and discovered a human body wrapped in clothing. Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the body's decomposition was so advanced that police could not identify the gender of the person.

Law enforcement later determined that the body was a female based on the shoes the victim was wearing as well as nail polish and other identifying features.

According to TimesLIVE, Tsotesti's partner moved into the house in September so she could live with the after of her child. Tsotetsi's partner said that the man had left to run errands on Saturday but had not returned.

Police have urged anyone with information on his location to come forward and assist in the investigation. Informants can contact Detective Sergeant Moeketsi Mofokeng on 072 351 3801 or call Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

South Africans react to the shocking discovery of the decomposing body

South Africans are disturbed by the chilling discovery. Below are some comments:

@SandileKaMsibi asked:

"Mpumalanga … whats happening?"

@leoxwayi claimed:

"Witchcraft at its best "

@heidi_vdh commented:

"I keep reading about bodies being found under beds or ceilings. How do these people live with a decomposing body's smell? Wouldn't flies, maggots, or insects be in and around the said body? It's disgusting, never mind, psychologically crazy."

