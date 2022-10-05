Three men posing as victims of crime robbed the Devon Police Station in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday, 5 October

The men walked into the police station pretending to report a hijacking but instead stole 10 police firearms

Some South Africans believe that citizens should be the ones allowed to carry guns because the police always seem to lose theirs

JOHANNESBURG - The Devon Police Station in Ekurhuleni was robbed of firearms by three brazen men pretending to report a crime on Wednesday, 5 October. The Gauteng police have now launched a manhunt to find the suspects who managed to get away with 10 guns.

The Devon Police Station was robbed by three men who pretended to report a crime. Images: Felix Dlangamandla & Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The men came into the police station acting like they were going to report a hijacking. The suspects then disarmed a police officer who was on duty and stole three police rifles and seven pistols that were kept in a safe.

According to TimesLIVE, Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela stated resources have been deployed to find culprits.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe added that the police's employee health and wellness unit has been called to offer psychosocial support to the affected police officers, reports News24.

South Africans react

@psychosisLiz said:

"More and more, I get the feeling citizen's should be armed and the police disarmed. Cause lord, they lose a lot of guns and never seem to actually use them when they should."

@RonaldPhiri01 said:

"Police stations are the easiest places to rob, especially ones in rural areas & townships! Most of the officers inside the station hate wearing their bullet vests as the plates inside are too heavy; most are not armed because they're too lazy to sign in & out their service pistol."

@SibusisoThabede said:

"Current @SAPoliceService has lost all respect. This is the reason just about anyone can walk into a police station and take their guns and vehicles. How can we then purport to be safe in SA when people entrusted with our safety are victims of crime 1st?"

@HloCofu said:

"In another country, the police minister and the police commissioner would voluntarily tender their short written resignation letters then disappear silently."

@nondabula1 said:

"So, after so many robberies and after 4 years of the most notable Ngcobo attack on a police station, National and Prov Commissioner have still not equipped and resourced officers to protect themselves, the station and weapons - Bheki Cele is still a minister even so."

