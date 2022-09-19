A man opened fire in the Pietermaritzburg police station on Sunday, 18 September and fled the scene

Various police teams joined in the search to find the shooter and he was eventually arrested through a combined effort

Two suspects were taken into police custody, where the shooter was positively identified at the station

PIETERMARITZBURG - Through a combined effort between various police teams, a man who is believed to have opened fire at the Pietermaritzburg police station on Sunday, 18 September, was arrested. The shooter fired multiple shots at the police officers before fleeing on foot.

Police arrested a man who is suspected to have opened fire at the Pietermaritzburg police station. Image: Darren Stewart & David Butow

Source: Getty Images

Director of Mi7 National Group Colin David said the motive for the shooting is unclear and under investigation. However, he said that no one was injured in the attack.

Swift action by the Safe City operators who monitor CCTV footage in the city resulted in the suspect being tracked. He was spotted in a Nissan NP200 bakkie with another man, according to TimesLIVE.

The information regarding the shooter’s vehicle description was circulated, and the Mi7 strategic threat response units were dispatched to the area to assist in the search. Upon spotting the vehicle, a chase ensued, and shots were fired between the suspected shooter and the police, which lasted about 10 minutes.

The suspects managed to flee, abandoning their vehicle. Various police groups, including the Mi7 National Group, which deployed its Mobile Command Centre, were also deployed to seek out the suspects.

The team spotted two men on the roadside and managed to swoop down. Both suspects were taken into police custody, where the shooter was positively identified at the station. IOL reported that the matter is under investigation.

Mzansi reacts to the shooting incident:

Mkhacani Wa Ka Tshungu said:

“Such is the lawlessness in our country that a thug can just nonchalantly walk into a police station and shoot up the place.”

Nele Zimele wrote:

“Sometimes you wonder why these criminals are not afraid of the police, maybe the relationship they have with criminals (bribes ). There is no honour amongst thieves.”

Lucas Lucas commented:

“Welcome to South Africa where police stations need security guards”

Sibo Sbosh Mahlambi posted:

“The police station needs security guards.”

Morobi Mosikare added:

“Is this why Police stations hire private security companies to guard them?”

