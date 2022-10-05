There has been a development in the case of the German tourist who was shot dead in Mpumalanga

Police Minister Bheki Cele says police have identified three suspects in connection to the murder

South Africans are doubtful the police minister is being truthful because of how quickly the case has developed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

WHITE RIVER - Police Minister Bheki Cele said law enforcement had identified three people of interest linked to the murder of the German tourist in Numbi Gate.

Bheki Cele says the police have identified other people of interest connected to the murder of a German tourist. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images & Mpumalanga SAPS

Source: UGC

The tourist was shot and killed on Monday, 3 October, while travelling on Numbi Road towards Mdluli Safari lodge in White River. The German national was travelling with three other tourists from Germany when they fell victim to the botched hijacking.

According to News24, Cele said the police were satisfied with the information they received from the surviving tourists. However, the police minister added that the people of interest had yet to be arrested, but he was confident the case would be cracked soon.

A witness to the botched hijacking described how brazen the attack was. The man said he was sitting by the gate of the school that the tourist crashed into after the attack.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The witness claimed to hear gunshots, after which he opened that school gate. The witness says he saw the tourist car reversing as a passenger inside was screaming, eNCA reports.

The man called the police, but it took authorities over 45 minutes to arrive at the scene.

South Africa weighs on the progress in the investigation

Many South Africans are doubtful that the police have made any progress in the German tourist's murder.

Here are some comments:

@Fedup4sho claimed:

"Smoke and mirrors"

@DjMusiqueSA said:

"That was quick"

@ronny_malatji2 commented:

"Don't tell me you believe him, he's saying all of this because the pressure is sitting right on his neck to find the killers."

@sdazoe pointed out:

"That was quick, but yet they don't know who killed Senzo"

@Stayela206 said:

"So he just had to go to the crime scene, then boom suspects have been identified. Bheki Cele is something else".

German tourist shooting: Tourism chamber offers R50k reward for info on murder in crime hotpot Numbi Gate

In a related story, Briefly News reported that the Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT) had offered a R50 000 reward for any information about the murder of a German tourist.

The tourist was fatally shot at Numbi Road near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, in an attempted hijacking on Monday afternoon, 3 October.

The reward will be handed over on the condition that the information leads to the successful conviction of the three men allegedly involved in the botched hijacking.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News