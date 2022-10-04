Authorities are desperate to find the alleged killers of a Greman tourist who was fatally shot in Mpumalanga

The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism has offered a R50 000 reward for any information that leads to the apprehension of the shooters

The area where the botched hijacking occurred has been subject to similar incidents in the past and is now considered a crime hotspot

WHITE RIVER - The Kruger Lowveld Chamber of Business and Tourism (KLCBT) has offered a R50 000 reward for any information about the murder of a German tourist.

A R50 000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest of highjackers who killed a German tourist. Image: Mpumalanga Saps & Sean Murphy

The tourist was fatally shot at Numbi Road near Hazyview, Mpumalanga, in an attempted hijacking on Monday afternoon, 3 October.

The reward will be handed over on the condition that the information leads to the successful conviction of the three men allegedly involved in the botched hijacking.

Linda Grimbeek, the CEO of KLCBT, said the tourism chamber hoped the reward would be a big enough incentive to worm the criminal out of their hiding hole.

According to TimeLIVE, four German tourists were en route to Mdluli Safari Lodge in a Hyundai H1 when three armed men attacked the unsuspecting holidaymakers.

The hijacking is not the first incident that has occurred in the area. In March 2022, two tourists from Germany were mugged near Numbi Gate. Another incident occurred in January 2022 when a Pretoria mother and her two children were shot at in a botched robbery.

According to SA National Parks, Numbi Gate has subsequently been identified as a crime hotspot. As a result, the parks agency has advised tourists to use alternative gates like Crocodile Bridge, Phabeni and Paul Kruger.

The German Embassy in South Africa has contacted the surviving tourists to offer support. Embassy spokesperson Cristopher Schmidt said the consular team is taking care of the tourists after the tragic attack, News24 reported.

South Africans to the hijacking gone wrong

South Africans have called for authorities to tackle the area's crime level.

Here are some comments:

@BelindaaPheto Suggested:

"If Numbi Gate is a known crime hot spot, surely police should increase their visibility there"

@Patovipir said:

"MP tourism board, as well as SAPS, are doing a very bad job along that Numbi gate, almost every month there's an incident."

@Olefile_10 commented:

"They are finishing this country and we are letting them."

@TumiMmakgabo claimed:

"So sad and embarrassing "

