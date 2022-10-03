A security firm, Crisis24, has offered would-be travellers advice that has rubbed Cape Town Tourism the wrong way

Crisis24 warned tourists that they should avoid travelling to low-income areas in Cape Town

CEO of Cape Town Tourism said misleading warnings like Crisis24's could harm the tourism industry in the city

CAPE TOWN - An international security firm has incited the ire of Cape Town Tourism after it issued a warning about travelling to low-income areas in the city.

The kidnapping of a Ukrainian woman in Cape Town prompted an international security firm to warn about travelling in the city. Image: Manop Boonpeng / EyeEm & Gallo Images/Danita Delimont

Source: Getty Images

The CEO of Cape Town Tourism, Enver Duminy, condemned the travel warning as misleading and incorrectly implying that the kidnapping of a Ukranian woman was linked to tourism. The CEO maintains that the warning may have a negative impact on tourists who will be hesitant to visit Cape Town.

The warning came after a Ukrainian woman was kidnapped outside her husband's factory in Blackheath on Thurday, 29 September.

Anichka Penev was dragged from her Audi R8 by a group of men. The kidnappers have since demanded a R5 million ransom for the 35-year-olds safe return, IOL reported.

The travel warning from Crisis24 advised travellers to avoid unnecessary trips to lower-income areas in Cape Town, especially at night or when travelling alone. The company also warned of the dangers of outward displays of wealth in high-risk locations.

South African Police Services (SAPS) spokesperson Frederick van Wyk said the kidnapping is under investigation, but there were no new developments at this stage. The case is reportedly also under investigation by the Provincial Organised Crime kidnapping team.

Duminy maintains that Crisis24's warning is misleading because Penev is a resident of Cape Town and not a tourist. However, the CEO also concedes that Penev's kidnapping was a horrible crime.

Mayco member for Safety and Security JP Smith insisted that despite kidnappings being a severe issue in Cape Town, the city was not a hub for the crime.

South Africans react to criticism of Crisis24's warning

South Africans don't understand why the security company was slammed when the warning it issued was factual.

Here are some comments:

Landelisa Mzet Mzantsi wondered:

"I wonder who is slamming them. It is true, and they know it. Officials know it."

Orapeleng Bathoeng said:

"But that's true, even us fellow low-income South Africans from outside Cape Town don't go to such areas there. Local authorities must ensure police visibility before they could slam anything."

Kagiso Mabuza agreed:

"The lower-income areas of any country are obviously more dangerous. Stop being childish."

Ashley Tanner pointed out:

"This is like slamming a meteorologist for saying the sky is blue."

Marius Joubert added:

"Every citizen of SA and foreigners must be informed of the dangers within our borders. Just common sense. Rather upgrade security measures."

Karin Pienaar commented:

"Can't blame them, it's the right thing to do."

Esti Hugo asked:

"Why slam them for speaking the truth? It's not safe for locals and tourists alike."

Cape Town woman kidnapped in broad daylight, police investigate attempted murder charge

Previously Briefly News reported that a 35-year-old woman was kidnapped in broad daylight on Thursday, 29 September, and police are investigating the circumstances around the crime. The woman allegedly has ill health, and family members fear her safety.

Video footage of the incident has been widely shared on social media, and despite the woman’s attempts to fight off the assailants, she was snatched.

The kidnapping looked well-orchestrated as two vehicles boxed in her yellow sports car while travelling on Ipswich Road, Blue Downs.

