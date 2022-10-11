The father of the 21-year-old man suspected of murdering six women in Johannesburg says he does not want to be linked to him

The man was arrested on Sunday, 9 October, after police found six decomposing bodies

The man's father says he will disown his son if he is found guilty; however, South Africans say he should not wait for a guilty verdict

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

JOHANNESBURG - The father of the 21-year-old man who has been accused of being responsible for the deaths of six women in Johannesburg says he is shocked at the news.

The father of the suspected Joburg serial killer says he is prepared to disown his son. Image: Darren Stewart

Source: Getty Images

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, 9 October, after one woman was found dead inside a room. The police later found five decomposing bodies in a makeshift workshop and dumpster.

Speaking on SABC News, the accused's father said he wants to disown him and no longer wants to be linked to his son. He went on to say that his son is responsible for his own actions, and he can't be punished for his son's actions.

"A 21-year-old is old enough to decide what [he wants] to do or not do. We are all mature enough," said the devastated father.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

According to TimesLIVE, the suspect will make his first court appearance on Tuesday, 11 October.

Deceased women believed to be sex workers

The Sex Workers and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) issued a statement on Monday with concerns that the speculation that the women found in the Joburg building were sex workers.

SWEAT added that it is not surprising that people jumped to the conclusion that the deceased were sex workers.

The organisation stated that at least three sex workers have gone missing since June 2022, and these incidents have been reported to the police. SWEAT added that two other sex workers were murdered in the Joburg area since July.

South Africans react

@Mzania_L said:

"What if he's guilty? The old man must just disown his son as soon as yesterday because, in the same if, if he wasn't guilty, he would've alerted the authorities ages ago, so he's guilty one way or another."

@artindira said:

"Looks like he's past the "if" stage with those 6 bodies... He should prepare himself for more."

Yvette said:

"The serial killer absolutely horrific and such a young killer it’s insane. This poor father, my heart goes out to him and his family such a respectful father."

Jessica Bradley said:

"Why is he so quick to distance himself from the incidents, he doesn't sound shocked tho."

Geneva Kgorane said:

"The father kind of sounds like he knows what kind of a person his son is! It may not be the first killing! He is not shocked!"

Nnyambeni Gladys Mudau said:

"What in the Dhamer is going on here? "

Eyewitness recounts seeing six women with hands tied behind their backs

Briefly News previously reported that an eyewitness said that the six suspected sex workers found in a building in Johannesburg city centre on Sunday, 9 October, had been tied up.

The eyewitness recounted the build-up to the harrowing discovery. A custodian at one of the Village Main buildings said they first noticed an odour of decay a week before the discovery but couldn't pinpoint the cause.

Some of the nearby workers banded together to investigate, leading them to the section of the building where the corpses were located. The bodies were found semi-naked, and in varying stages of decomposition, TimesLIVE reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News