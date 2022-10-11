The Johannesburg High Court has punished a woman who kept her children away from their father

The distressed father approached the court after the mom denied him access to his children for a week

South Africans are happy that the father's right to see his children have been restored and say this should be a lesson to others

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - A Gauteng mother has been punished for deliberately keeping her children away from their father, her ex-husband.

A Gauteng woman has been given a one-month suspended sentence for denying her children's father visitation rights. Images: Stock Photos

Source: Getty Images

The Johannesburg High Court sentenced the divorced mom to one month in prison for being in contempt of court. However, the sentence is suspended on the condition she obeys the court order to allow her children to see their father.

According to News24, the mother did not disclose her children's physical address to her ex-husband and kept them away for a week. She also kept the kids away from school for the entire week.

The mother even denied the children an opportunity to speak to their father over the phone daily at 6pm, prompting him to approach the court.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Judge LR Adams noted that the mother tried to paint the father as "uncaring". She also previously accused him of being a physical threat to their children during divorce proceedings.

However, witnesses refuted these claims and said he was a loving father who tried their children and the woman's child from a previous relationship equally. The judge that the woman should apply for a recession if she has a problem with the current order, but she needs to compile with the order until it has been set aside.

A similar sentence was handed down by the Pretoria High Court after a man was kept away from his daughter by her mom and grandmother, reports IOL. The father in this situation was denied access to his child for over three years before he approached the courts.

South Africans welcome the court's sentence

@MalulekeMauric1 said:

"If it was Jacob, the sentence would have been custodial and not a suspended sentence."

@MapuleMaake2 said:

"If you wanna see your children, you will. Hopefully, this is a lesson for many."

@gummiberry said:

"Let this be a lesson to those women out here. There are good fathers, and the law is the law no matter what. There I said it. Read it carefully."

@PumezaLuwaca said:

"Being a bad husband doesn’t mean he is a bad father; being a bad wife doesn’t mean she is a bad mother. People need to separate issues. Great ruling, in children's best interests."

@JDP_53 said:

"Children should NOT be used as pawns between parents! It's the lowest form of parenting. Parents should work together for the children's sake, even if they detest each other. Make better choices about who you want to make children with!"

@makhanip said:

"On one hand, we have women who weaponise kids to get back at their ex-spouses, on the other hand, women complain daily about uncaring fathers. What's going on here?"

Man ordered by court to pay over R2 million for 23-year-old divorce maintenance

Briefly News previously reported that Divorce came at a hefty price for one man who was ordered by the court to pay off his ex-wife for a 23-year-old debt.

The woman brought out a warrant of execution against her ex-husband's property after he failed to keep up the end of the maintenance agreement from 1995, MSN reported.

The report wrote that the High Court of Johannesburg ordered the man to settle his ex-wife for arrears of maintenance for their daughter, who had become a postgraduate in psychology during his financial absence from 2010. Judge Leicester Adams ordered him to repay R2 154 461.81.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News