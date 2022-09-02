One man's ex-wife was out to collect her divorce maintenance money, and the court ruled in her favour

Her ex-husband was ordered to pay a large amount which amounted to over R2 Million, for a 23-year-old settlement

The fella claimed he was not aware that he was missing payments and argued that he did not have enough money to repay her

Divorce came at a hefty price for one man who was ordered by the court to pay off his ex-wife for a 23-year-old debt.

A man was ordered by the state to repay his ex-wife millions for arrears in maintenance. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The woman brought out a warrant of execution against her ex-husband's property after he failed to keep up the end of the maintenance agreement from 1995, MSN reported.

The report wrote that the High Court of Johannesburg ordered the man to settle his ex-wife for arrears of maintenance for their daughter, who had become a postgraduate in psychology during his financial absence from 2010. Judge Leicester Adams ordered him to repay R2 154 461.81.

But the man argued that his ex-wife never asked him for any money during the years, and he had no idea he was owing her anything after his daughter had matriculated as his ex-wife kept him in the dark about the incurrence of expenses.

The distraught man claimed that the woman was an opportunist who was merely after his inheritance as he recently lost his father in 2015 and received the warrant just a few weeks after.

Adam dismissed the man's argument and ordered that the woman be paid for carrying the load for over 20 years. The court ruled that the man's property should be sold to recover the money his ex-wife is due to receive, which includes the cost of their daughter's tertiary costs, if he does not comply with the initial ruling.

Jacaranda also reported the story on Facebook, and South Africans reacted in the comment section.

Take a look at what they had to say:

Christelle Buys commented:

"So sad that this mom had to take the burden of financially taking care of their offspring for all that time. Our laws really need to be acted promptly .. not 22 years later. So buster Mr x, hope you cough up now."

We-All'Ĺõvë Karabo Brian Mochaka reacted:

"Yoh! "

Melinda Jepson said:

"Good, let him pay! Why should he get away with it... claiming innocents, shame on you. Pay up!"

Waldo Wiid wrote:

"23 years.? So let's assume he is in his mid 40's, 2 Mill is a big setback for his old day. The system should protect dads against themselves and force them to pay."

We-All'Ĺõvë Karabo Brian Mochaka said:

"I bet this makes a lot of women happy."

Ilsa Venter thought:

"He must be a billionaire."

Yolandie Horn wrote:

"Serves him right."

