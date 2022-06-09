A woman who’s been in a long-distance marriage for years says that she knows her hubby has had other wives during their marriage

Despite her man denying being unfaithful, the hun says that she’s got the receipts to prove that he’s lying

The lady has been married for over a decade and says she only sees her man three times a year

Long-distance relationships can be hella stressful. You’ve got to have a solid foundation of trust and communication, and even then, there’s no guarantee that the union will stand the test of time.

Married couples living separately can take even more strain, with spouses trying to maintain their connection daily while out there living their separate lives.

A woman has spoken to W24 about her strenuous long-distance marriage and cheating husband. Image: Getty Images/Stock Image.

Source: Getty Images

A woman has opened up to W24 about her 15-year long-distance marriage, saying that her hubby has married other women over the years, and she has the receipts to prove his betrayal.

"We chat on WhatsApp regularly, but the messages are mostly repetitive like 'morning love, all ok, it looks like a warm day. Keep safe. Lots of love'. And occasionally a kiss emoji," she said.

Despite the couple sharing three children, they only see each a few times a year because of her hubby’s job, with the lady noting that she’s had to force her man to build a relationship with his kids.

"None of [the kids] respected him as he managed to have other wives and homes with other people through the years, and I did not keep it a secret to them. He denies it till today, even though I have sufficient proof,” she adds.

The woman explains that while she feels very lonely and trapped in the marriage, she’s become financially dependent on her husband and therefore feels she cannot leave him.

"I'm still thinking about a divorce. In fact, I so wish I could have one, but I'm just realistic I cannot leave. I stopped working, and all three of my children have special needs,” she said.

“My husband asked me to resign and stay home to homeschool them. In retrospect, this was a move on his side to get me totally dependent on him,” she adds.

HuffPost notes that video calling, regular communication, and technology can help ease couples in long-distance marriages. But importantly, they note that these tools can only offer temporary solutions that might not save the union.

