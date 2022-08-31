Popular Twitter parody account @AdoBarryRoux posted a video of a man allegedly getting robbed by three young fellas

Mzansi social users were on the floor laughing and came with all the jokes about what they believed was behind the alleged robbery

At the end of the video, the old man was left defeated after he tried his utmost best to fight off his attackers

A poor old man was tackled by three youngsters who brawled him down to the floor while looking through his pockets.

An old man knows from experience what daylight robbery is. Image: @AdvoBarryRoux/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video, the robbers forced and pushed the madala around until he fell to the floor.

At some point, one of the robbers eventually succeeded, putting his hand in the man's pocket and pulling out a wallet. Afterward, he signalled the other robbers before they all calmly walked off with the old man's belongings.

A few feet from the scene, another man, had been recording the whole wrestle and having the time of his life watching the action in front of him.

Somehow, @AdoBarryRoux got ahold of the video and posted it on Twitter. Since the upload, netizens have cracked all kinds of jokes about the clip, trying to come up with reasons for how the poor old man found himself in the situation with the young robbers.

Take a peep at what Mzansi left in the comment sections:

@IamFanaFanatik commented:

"No man, these boys were looking for their copper money. Old man tried to swindle the youth out of their cut....lil'homies weren't having it!"

@eli_alvah said:

"This isn’t a random mugging, it’s a dispute. These people know each other."

@Eng_100A said:

"He's tired shame"

@cwgovender said:

Looks like they were trying to steal his underpants

