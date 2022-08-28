A football father was left heartbroken by his toddler who chose not to follow family traditions

The man's son dumped a Man United shirt for an Arsenal one, but he didn't know that his decision was not going to make his dad very happy with him

People on the internet laughed at the video that was posted on social media and other sports fans shared their own opinions on how the daddy should have played his card

A sporty family decided to make their toddler choose between a Man United shirt versus an Arsenal one

A sporty family tested their toddler's preferred football team with an easy game. Image: @ESPNUK/Twitter

Source: Twitter

To the toddler's father's surprise, the little boy chose the Arsenal shirt...twice.

In the video, the father looked in absolute shock and was appalled by his son's choice. He would have preferred his son to choose the Man united shirt.

The mother of the toddler who recorded the whole scenario could not hold back her laughter at her hubby's disappointed reaction.

@ESPNUK posted the clip and football fans hurriedly responded and said that the man had made a mistake by allowing his son to have had a choice in the matter in the first place.

Arsenal fans on socials were having a field day by the toddler's choice and said in the comment section that the kid had made the right choice.

Check out some of the other reactions from the clip:

@LushiWorldWide commented:

"Come see. A young gunner is focused and unshaken by dad's choice."

@MlamuliSA said:

"That’s the problem with democracy! In my house, only Pirates or no support at all. I can’t live with traitors."

SaneleBakumeni reacted:

"What a legend!"

@MzwandileKB said:

"Lmao! He doesn't even know what to say. Is that even his son?"

Source: Briefly News