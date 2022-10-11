The man believed to be responsible for the deaths of six women was only charged with one murder

The National Prosecuting Authority stated that the evidence only ties him to one out of the six bodies

The NPA stated that an investigation into the deaths of the other five women would continue

JOHANNESBURG - The National Prosecuting Authority has decided to charge the man linked to the decomposing bodies of six women with one count of murder instead of six.

The NPA has declined to charge the 20-year-old man who was arrested after six decomposing bodies with six counts of murder. Image: Stock Photo

Source: Getty Images

NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane stated that the man, previously believed to be 21 years old, was only linked to one of the deceased women and not the other five, and the evidence does not tie him to the other five bodies. However, his age was verified to be 20.

“At this stage, the evidence that we have in the docket only links the accused to one murder hence he is facing one count of murder," said Mjonondwane.

According to SowetanLIVE, despite charging the man with one count of premeditated murder, the NPA explained the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the other five women.

The man's name cannot be released to the public yet, but he is facing a schedule six offence.

According to SABC News, the suspect was caught identified by eyewitnesses and was caught on CCTV coming in and out of the building, which happens to be his father's panel beating shop.

South Africans react

@Mike_2471 said:

"Probably gonna get more time in jail for smoking cigarettes in public than what this guy will get for killing people !!! South Africa = Boswell Circus"

@liamax5 said:

"Are we having our own Dahmer now ?"

Father of suspected Joburg serial killer says he will disown his 21-year-old son if found guilty of 6 murders

Briefly News previously reported that the father of the 21-year-old man who has been accused of being responsible for the deaths of six women in Johannesburg says he is shocked at the news.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday, 9 October, after one woman was found dead inside a room. The police later found five decomposing bodies in a makeshift workshop and dumpster.

Speaking on SABC News, the accused's father said he wants to disown him and no longer wants to be linked to his son. He went on to say that his son is responsible for his own actions, and he can't be punished for his son's actions.

Source: Briefly News