The news of the attack on the films set in Krugersdorp sent social media users into a frenzy, they were furious that this horrific incident took place

The cast and crew of a music video were violently attacked by a group of armed men, eight women were assaulted by the men

Social media users took to the internet to share their reactions to the news of the horrific attack and demanded action

KRUGERSDORP - The horrific attack on the cast and crew who were filming a music video hit the headlines across the country.

When people learned about the horrific details and the experiences of the young women at the hands of the suspected, they were livid.

South Africans are furious that an attack on the scale of that which took place at Krugersdorp was even possible. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Many of them took to the internet when they learned that many of the suspects were foreign nationals.

South Africans lash out online at the news of the Krugersdorp attack

@NkosinatiMagwa:

"Woman lashes out at Bheki Cele in Krugersdorp after 8 SA women were r@ped by Foreigners."

"We live like foreigners in our own country"

@AdvoBarryRoux:

"We are living in a disgusting country, The people who lead this country are worthless. They are not doing anything because they are not affected by the crimes happening. Our government knew about illegal miners long before this incident happened but nothing was done. #Krugersdorp"

@uThembs_:

"As a South African woman I am very angry and scared.We experience Xenophobic attacks in our own country,foreigners are here to destroy this country and what happened in Krugersdorp is proof that we are all victims waiting to happen and it’s scary ."

@kayrol__:

"We are living in fear at Krugersdorp and surrounding areas. Basotho walk with AK-47s daylight and r@pe women in groups. The police are trying but they do not have the resources and support from the higher authority which makes it difficult for the police to assist this side."

