CCTV footage of the robbery at a shopping mall in Empangeni shows how a security officer attempted to stop the criminals

The video clip shows the brave security guard threw a rubbish bin at the assailants' car while they made off off with stolen items

Five people were killed in a shootout on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal following the robbery and two others were taken to hospital

EMPANGENI - A security guard is being hailed a hero for attempting to stop a heavily armed gang who robbed a shopping mall in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, 27 July. The incident was captured on CCTV and left Mzansi stunned.

The security guard threw a rubbish bin at the assailants as they were getting away. In the video clip that was shared on Twitter by TimesLIVE, the brave man is spotted trying to take on the criminals as they loaded stolen items into two getaway vehicles.

The security guard was just a few inches away from the gunmen and did not hesitate before hurling the bin. The bin smashed through one of the car’s back windscreens, and the men sped off.

According to IOL, five people were killed in a shootout on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal following the robbery. Two others were taken to hospital with injuries, and another was arrested.

South Africans had different opinions on the clip:

@sadum1 said:

“This shows that all security officers should be armed at least so that they can fight fire with fire.”

@Ghost_ProtocolV posted:

“Brave? That's dancing with death, if he had a gun, it would have been better.”

@PersecSibanda commented:

“Brave officer.”

@MolokoMab2 stated:

“This is not bravery, he is risking his life. What if he was shot? Why is he armed with a dustbin?”

@Mzimela_Mvu wrote:

“There's a thin line between bravery and stupidity.”

@ThaboNokajobo added:

“This one is something else, I can tell you.”

