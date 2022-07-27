Five armed robbers were killed following an Empangeni mall robbery and shoot out with police officers on the N2 freeway in KwaZulu-Natal

Two other suspects were found with serious injuries and were transported to hospital, and another was arrested

KwaZulu-Natal Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said three firearms, as well as housebreaking equipment were found inside their getaway cars

DURBAN - Five armed robbers were killed during a shootout with security officials and police while attempting to flee with their loot from an Empangeni mall in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday, 27 July. Two suspects were found with serious injuries and were transported to hospital, and another was arrested.

Police are investigating cases of armed robbery and attempted murder following a shootout with gunmen. Image: Fani Mahuntsi/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

At least eight men arrived at the mall, held up a security guard, and made off with clothing and other items. Police were immediately alerted and, with the help of security officials, joined the chase at the Tongaat toll plaza. The gunmen opened fire, and a shootout ensued.

KwaZulu-Natal Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker told Briefly News that the suspects’ vehicles lost control and overturned on the N2 freeway near King Shaka International Airport. He said:

“Three firearms, as well as housebreaking equipment and other exhibits, were found in both vehicles.”

Traffic in the area was hampered following the shootout, according to TimesLIVE. Police are investigating cases of armed robbery, attempted murder, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon. The KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has commended security companies and police officers who responded to the incident.

The shooters are reportedly linked to several robberies in the province, IOL reported.

