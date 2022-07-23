Another mass shooting has taken place at Garankuwa tavern in Pretoria leaving two people dead and seven dead

Unknown gunmen opened fire on unsuspecting patrons sitting outside the tavern, the motive for the attack is not known

This is another shooting in a string of similar attacks that have taken place at various taverns across the country

PRETORIA - Another mass shooting at a tavern has left two people dead and another seven have been injured when unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons outside Garankuwa tavern in Pretoria.

The reason for the attack is not known and the police have launched an investigation into the attack. They have called on members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects.

Another tavern shooting has left two people dead and seven injured in Pretoria. Photo credit: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

This shooting follows a string of similar attacks on taverns across the country which has left many people in shock at the scale and severity of the attacks according to SABC News.

Police have revealed that the gunmen were driving a silver polo and opened fire indiscriminately at the patrons according to EWN.

Social media users react to the attack

@Chalale301:

"Another tavern mass shooting last night at Garankuwa, Pretoria. 2 dead and 7 injured. Our so called President @CyrilRamaphosa hasn't said a thing since these terrorists has been terrorising our communities. South Africa you are on your own."

@RonaldPhiri01:

"Another tavern shooting, this time around in #Garankuwa Pretoria. If you're still grooving at taverns after all the recent shootings, I just know you're suicidal."

@ShimmyMasongwa:

"Taverns are no longer s safe space at all. Random shootings are an order of the day. We need to strongly condemn it. Next target, churches? You can say stay face, because what does it even mean? Garankuwa shooting."

