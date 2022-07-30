A group of armed suspects forced their way onto the set of a music video and assaulted the models, actors and crew

The police swiftly responded and by Friday 65 suspects had been taken into custody in connection with the robbery

Two suspects were shot dead by the police and a third was taken to the hospital following a multidisciplinary operation

KRUGERSDORP -A group of armed criminals forced themselves onto the set of a music video that was being filmed in Krugerdorp on Thursday. The video was supposed to be filmed at an abandoned mine

The crew and cast were attacked while offloading equipment. Eight women were allegedly assaulted by the criminals, one model was assaulted by ten men and another model was assaulted by eight men.

The police have rounded up 65 suspects following the brutal attack on a music video production in Krugersdorp. Photo credit: South African Police Service

The police have released an update with 65 people taken into custody regarding the attack.

A multidisciplinary operation was carried out on Friday, when the police confronted the suspects they drew their firearms.

After a brief exchange of fire, one of the suspects was taken to the hospital for treatment after the police shot him. Two additional suspects were shot and killed. Items belonging to 12 women and 10 men who were attacked have been recovered according to News24.

According to NDTV, the police suspect that a number of the suspects are foreign nationals. Brigadier Brenda Muridili revealed that the suspects have been charged with contravention of the Immigration Act among others.

