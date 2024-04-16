Thirty-two survivors of the Jo'burg Usindiso fire in Marshalltown were deported to their home countries

Reports state that the group was held at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp for months before being repatriated

Many netizens were surprised that only 32 of the survivors were deported, as some expected the migrant numbers from Usindiso to be higher

Thirty-two survivors of the Usindiso building inferno in Johannesburg have been deported.

Usindiso inferno survivors deported

The group was part of hundreds of people displaced by the building fire that killed 77 people in August 2023.

According to EWN, the migrants who were housed at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp were supposed to be repatriated in December 2023.

It is alleged that their stay was prolonged to avail them for the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into the devastation.

It's believed that there were other undocumented migrants from the building who escaped before they were taken to the repatriation centre.

Meanwhile, the Socio-Economic Rights Institute of South Africa, which, according to News 24, made submissions at the Commission, said the City should take responsibility for the disaster.

Citizens not shocked by deportations

Many netizens were not surprised by the deportation; however, they questioned why the number was low.

@deoman said:

“Now they're safe in their home countries. That's for those who are not trying to sneak back into ZA.”

@Malhuistoe added:

“We have bigger problems than deportees. Concentrate on real issues.”

@somtsheu commented:

“That is a very small number.”

@Vaccinations13 asked:

“Why only 32 what happened to the rest of them?”

@leydamann concluded:

“Umthetho ngumthetho.” [The law is the law]

