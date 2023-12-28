Marshalltown fire victims and survivors are unhappy with their housing conditions, describing them as unacceptable

Victims of the Marshalltown fire have expressed dissatisfaction with their current housing situation, citing a lack of water and electricity.

Source: Facebook

MARSHALLTOWN - Victims and survivors of the Marshalltown fire are unhappy with their current housing conditions, saying the site conditions are deplorable. They have raised concerns about the lack of ablution facilities and the prevalence of crime in the area.

In August, a fire erupted in a hijacked building, resulting in the tragic loss of 77 lives.

One of the victims who spoke to eNCA says that the current housing gets flooded due to wet weather.

"We are suffering, and no one is used to living in this kind of environment. We are without water and electricity."

Mzansi shows no sympathy to victims of Marshalltown

Khaya Van Der Vellem noted:

"What were the conditions they were living in? People don't have appreciation! The mentality of depending on the state for everything."

Judy Grudko says:

"Stop expecting taxpayers to fund your lives! Everything costs money. Stop expecting everything for free."

Bongani Mbanjwa stated:

"Go look for a better place."

Est Van mentioned:

"Victims and survivors got what they voted for."

Marshalltown fire inquiry resumes

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi initiated the committee to investigate the circumstances of the blaze and determine accountability.

The Usindiso building, owned by the city, was hijacked after the closure of a women's shelter in 2014.

