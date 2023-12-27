The RTMC urged motorists to be cautious while travelling in rainy conditions during the holiday season

Motorists are reminded of safety measures including maintaining safe following distances and switching on lights

Citizens on social media echoed the corporation's warning in hopes of reducing road accidents

An accident at Van Reenens on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @TrafficSA

Source: Twitter

PRETORIA - As the South African Weather Service predicted rain in many parts of the country, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) issued a strong warning to motorists.

Motorists urged to be careful

According to TimesLIVE, the message was directed especially to those returning home after the Christmas holidays. With an expected increase in traffic volumes, the RTMC emphasised the need for caution and adherence to safety measures.

RTMC advises motorists to reduce speed, maintain safe following distances, switch on lights, and avoid crossing flooded bridges.

Safety tips for holiday travellers

Additionally, the corporation stressed the importance of ensuring vehicles are roadworthy. Before embarking on journeys, motorists are urged to check lights, wipers, windscreens, brakes, and tires.

Public transport operators are also reminded to comply with regulations, ensuring drivers possess proper documents, operate on permitted routes, and avoid overloading vehicles.

Traffic officers' tough stance

RTMC mentioned that traffic officers will take decisive action, including discontinuing or impounding non-roadworthy vehicles.

Read some of the comments from citizens below:

Tshepiso Mokale commented:

"Durban N3 is the worst, speeding, blatant disregard for rules of the road."

Thebe Mokone mentioned:

"That's why I am always flying."

Chris Rojas suggested:

"Please be patient out there people."

Charlotte Prinsloo wrote:

"Road deaths are heartbreaking, especially during the festive season."

Steven L Buthelezi asked:

"Start returning home? Didn't they do their rat race to whatever their destinations about 5 days ago? And now they are returning home? "

