Gauteng traffic police arrested a 53-year-old man for driving at an alarming speed of 203km/h on the N4

The motorist exceeded the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h while driving his double cab vehicle

South African citizens weighed in on the arrest, and some mentioned that the speeding regulations in the country are too strict

The Gauteng traffic police arrested a man for speeding on the N4.

A 53-year-old man was arrested by Gauteng traffic police after being caught driving at a staggering speed of 203km/h on the N4 freeway on Sunday.

Police nabs a man for breaking the speed limit

The motorist was driving a GWM P-Series vehicle over the prescribed speed limit of 120km/h.

According to TimesLIVE, the speedster will appear in the Bronkhorstspruit magistrate's court on Monday, on charges related to excessive speeding.

Traffic police representative warns motorists against speeding

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, emphasized the seriousness of disregarding road regulations and the consequences that motorists would face.

He expressed concern over excessive speeding, which remains a significant road safety issue in the province, posing a risk to the safety of everyone on the road.

South African citizens discuss speed limits

Themba ZamaEyokuza Mhlongo

"Putting lives of other road users at risk, arrest him."

Xabhashe Makhathini asked:

"What is that speed for if you can't use it? There are cars that can clock 280km/h and 320km/h on a market."

Mahlogonolo Kolobe Bonoko stated:

"But 203km/h is not that bad."

Bongani Ndlovu commented:

"On N4 it's a must to drive 300km/h because too many thieves on that road."

Steven Moledi asked:

"I fully understand the risk however why government allow manufacturers to build cars with that high speed?"

