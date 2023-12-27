A fully loaded taxi collided head-on with a sedan on the N2 in Eastern Cape, resulting in three fatalities and three severe injuries

The accident may have been connected to drunk driving, prompting authorities to initiate an investigation into a culpable homicide case

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha says that the department's law enforcement officers and province's emergency services teams are on high alert during the holidays

Three individuals lost their lives and three others suffered severe injuries in a tragic incident where a fully loaded taxi collided head-on with a sedan on the N2 near Kei Bridge in the Eastern Cape.

According to SABC News, Unathi Binqose, the provincial transport spokesperson, said those who died at the scene were occupants of the smaller vehicle. The injured have been transported to Frere Hospital in East London for medical attention.

"The recent collision marks the fifth fatality resulting from two separate head-on collisions in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, December 26.

"Mr Xolile Nqatha, the MEC for Transport in the Eastern Cape, extends heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. He also conveys wishes for a speedy and complete recovery to those currently hospitalised."

Binqose suggests that the crash could be linked to drunk driving and authorities are conducting an investigation into a culpable homicide case.

Eastern Cape Transport MEC Xolile Nqatha has affirmed that the department's law enforcement officers and the province's emergency services teams are on high alert. He urges road users to actively contribute and stay exceptionally vigilant.

Caution urged: Festive season road deaths rise

Since the commencement of the festive season in December, over 700 individuals have lost their lives in road accidents nationwide. Pedestrian fatalities continue to be the leading cause of road-related deaths.

According to News24, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga released provisional festive season road statistics; the majority of fatalities occurred in Gauteng.

"A total of 719 fatalities have been reported in the initial three weeks of the 2023/24 festive season, as opposed to 751 during the corresponding period last year."

