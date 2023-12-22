A freak accident left five people killed in the Eastern Cape

The accident occurred between two cars which crashed on the R75 in Graaf Reneit and Kereiga

South Africans were concerned about that stretch of road and also how reckless motorists drive during the festive season

South Africans were heartbroken by an accident that killed 5. Images: Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Five people were killed in a horror accident in the Eastern Cape. The accident was the worst in the festive season, and netizens were worried about motorists travelling home for the festive season.

5 killed in Eastern Cape accidents

SABC News said the accident occurred on the R75 between Graaf Reneit and Kariega. Two cars collided with each other, leaving a ball of fire and a wreck of a scene. Five people died, and three people were injured in the process. They were taken to Kirkwood and Kariega hospitals, and the police are investigating a culpable homicide case.

The province’s Transport Department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, remarked that this was the most gruesome accident he had witnessed since the area launched the “Arrive Alive” campaign. He also added that the transport MEC in the province urged the traffic department to keep their eyes open as the nation enters a long weekend.

South Africans pained by accident

Netizens on Facebook believed that the road on which the accident occurred was too small and regularly caused accidents.

Vanzylx Jozi said:

“I was once driving in the Eastern Cape and was horrified by their drivers' driving skills and attitude. They have very little respect for other road users. Motorists passed big trucks and other vehicles when there were solid lines and dangerous curves.”

Landela General remarked:

“I drove past there yesterday. Eish, the road is too small.”

Noma Matolweni added:

“I don’t like travelling around this time. This is so bad.”

Otshepang Tshepi Martins suggested:

“Please stop drinking and be safe on the road, people.”

Kash Msuthu pointed out:

“Speed is a thin line between life and death.”

Charity Eddah Doba observed:

“We always hear bad news about Eastern Cape road users. Why not change your bad habits?”

Accident kills 4 in KwaZulu-Natal

Similarly, Briefly News reported that an accident in KwaZulu Natal ended in tragedy when four died when two cars and one truck collided on the N2. The road was closed for some hours while emergency medical personnel worked to free those stuck in cars on the scene.

The car crash left scores injured, and the accident terrified South Africans. Many remarked that people should be cautious when on the road.

