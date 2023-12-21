Two members of the South African Police Service recently appeared in court for lending a civilian their police vehicle

The officers were stationed at Nyanga Police Station in the Western Cape and allegedly let a taxi boss use their state vehicle

South Africans were not disturbed by the news and were not surprised that the officer did this

Two police officers face disciplinary action after allegedly lending a police vehicle to a taxi boss. The two were arrested and appeared in court for their crimes after police launched an investigation into their illegal activities.

Cops let a civilian use their car

According to TimesLIVE, the police officers in the Western Cape were based at the Nyanga Police Station. They allegedly permitted a taxi boss to use a state vehicle without authorisation. It’s not clear why the police officers did so. The incident was reportedly caught on camera and went viral early this year. They appeared in the Simon’s Town Magistrates Court on 20 December and were charged in terms of the Police Act.

Citizens unsurprised

South Africans on Facebook were unsurprised and shared similar incidents they witnessed where cops were using the SAPS van for personal reasons.

Benny Dingiswayo said:

“I once saw a well-known criminal at night driving a police car, so it’s not a new thing.”

Gordon Karim shared:

“That’s nothing. SAPS vehicles are utilized for private use. I saw one loading furniture and school kids.”

Ras Magosi St. Magakwe pointed out:

“Nothing will happen to them. That hot water will turn cold soon.”

Diens Tswai said:

“Some people don’t take their lives seriously, shem.”

Sunset Moya remarked:

“Too many friendships. That’s why cops were swapped to other provinces before.”

Doreen Jonkers asked:

“What next? Borrow their gun?”

Neo Mohaole wrote:

“Never trust cops. Stolen dockets, releasing criminals from custody, cash-in-transit heists, hijacking– what else? A useless country with a weak law. Everyone is free to do what they want.”

Jikaman Mokgokong pointed out:

“Some people never mature, and they never learn.”

