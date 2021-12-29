An incredible image has surfaced online showing a police vehicle with one of its wheels clamped at a shopping centre

The picture, which was shared on Twitter, was taken at Amajuba Mall, a shopping centre in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal

There were plenty of reactions to the tweet, with online users mostly lambasting shopping centre management for the move

Plenty of incredibly unbelievable things happen daily across Mzansi, and some of these are enough to knock the socks off those witnessing it.

In another case of law enforcement being at the receiving end of the downright bizarre and certainly borderline amusing, a South African Service Police (SAPS) vehicle was seen with one of its wheels clamped at a shopping centre.

A SAPS vehicle was not spared the clamp at a mall in Newcastle. Image: @crimeairnetwork

According to a tweet on the @crimeairnetwork Twitter page, the stunning turn of events happened at Amajuba Mall, a shopping centre in Newcastle, northern KwaZulu-Natal.

The tweet read:

"Nobody is exempt...Or are they? Amajuba Mall. Newcastle. KZN."

The picture shows a wheel clamp placed on the right front tyre of the Ford Ranger van that appears to have its driver-side window rolled down, suggesting the police officers driving it may not have been too far from the vehicle at the time.

It's common practice in South Africa for car's whose drivers or owners are seen to be violating the parking rules at a shopping centre to be clamped. This means the said offender would need to make their way to the mall's parking ticket and pay a fine to have the clamp removed.

But in the case of the cop car, locals online were unsure of the tact employed by centre management at Amajuba Mall. Many argued that it was a clear sign of disrespect to law enforcement, who very likely may have been responding to an emergency in the vicinity of the mall.

Criticism over police car clamping

Briefly News went into the comments to bring readers some of the loudest reactions from Twitter users to the incredible image, which at the time of publication, had attracted more than 100 likes.

@letlalomr wrote:

"Clear disrespect and undermining of state institutions. You can't clamp an emergency vehicle."

@JohnMcClain_ said:

"Just imagine attending a shoplifting complaint then there's an Alpha over the radio, now you rush out to respond to the Alpha and when you get outside you find this."

@Pixton_Deep added:

"But it's an emergency car. What if they get an alarm how will they respond when their state car is Clamped????"

Thieves steal JMPD vehicle in Soweto, locals amused

Few things nowadays are capable of rendering South Africans in complete shock. And the idea that a cop car could be the target of lowly criminals is even more beyond some locals, who'd much rather dismiss the notion as something from a movie script.

Briefly News recently reported this was the exact incident that occurred in an area of Soweto on Sunday when about three officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) stopped to investigate a complaint about a tent erected in the middle of a road.

Local anti-crime activist and social cohesion advocate Yusuf Ambramjee shared an image of the law enforcement Toyota Corolla sedan on Twitter.

"JMPD vehicle stolen in Phuti Soweto and recovered in Tshiawelo," the short caption read.

Source: Briefly News