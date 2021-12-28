Thieves in Soweto drove off in a vehicle belonging to the JMPD after officers arrived in the area to investigate a complaint

The incident happened in Senoane on Sunday before the criminals later ditched the vehicle in the nearby location of Chiawelo

A picture of the recovered branded Toyota Corolla sedan was shared on Twitter by social cohesion advocate Yusuf Ambramjee

Few things nowadays are capable of rendering South Africans in complete shock. And the idea that a cop car could be the target of lowly criminals is even more beyond some locals, who'd much rather dismiss the notion as something from a movie script.

However, this exact incident occurred in an area of Soweto on Sunday when about three officers from the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) stopped to investigate a complaint about a tent erected in the middle of a road.

A JMPD vehicle was the target of criminals in Soweto. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Getty Images

Local anti-crime activist and social cohesion advocate Yusuf Ambramjee shared an image of the law enforcement Toyota Corolla sedan on Twitter.

"JMPD vehicle stolen in Phuti Soweto and recovered in Tshiawelo," the short caption read.

From the information available online, officers had exited the vehicle before the suspects, who were keeping a close eye on the crew's movements nearby, jumped into the branded vehicle and drove off.

However, the thieves seemed to abandon their mission after the vehicle was later found abandoned a five minutes drive away in Chiawelo. The car was recovered with its right front wheels, rear wheels and front bumper damaged.

Abramjee's tweet attracted more than 700 likes, 400 retweets, and 200 comments as locals reacted to the mind-blowing development. Rather than the expected stunned reactions, netizens took the mickey out of the officers who were at the receiving end of the car theft.

Amused reactions from locals

Briefly News took to the comments section to bring readers all the amused reactions.

@tourist_ms wrote:

"Hhay guys. Please tell me it’s some December fool’s joke!!!! I refuse to believe this !!!! @NetflixSA yizani la."

@veli_ndumiso said:

"Joy ride grown up in Zola we used to see this a lot ama Grootman ayothatha imoto yamapoyisa jus for fun."

@Vito08095507 added:

"Chances are these metro guys were at a Shisanyama when their ride got stolen."

