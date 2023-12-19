A man accused of scamming was allegedly caught in the act in a viral video

The alleged scammer found himself facing an angry group of people who demanded that he reverse his actions

South Africans shook their heads at the mob justice while at the same time condemning the man's alleged scammer

A man accused of an ATM scam was forced to undo it. His alleged crime frustrated South Africans. Images: Leon Sadiki/Bloomberg via Getty Images and Maca and Naca

An alleged ATM scammer got more than he bargained for when caught in the act. A mob gathered around him and forced him to undo his ATM scam in a video that went viral. South Africans were upset that the man allegedly tried to scam people during the festive season.

Man accused of ATM scam caught

@VehicleTrackerz posted the video on their X, formerly Twitter, account. The video shows a group surrounding a man standing at an ATM. The people repeatedly shouted at him and told him to remove the allegedly stuck card in the ATM. One of the people repeatedly slaps him on the head, and the alleged scammer tries to fight back. His attempt at breaking free fails, and he is eventually shown trying to remove the ATM card.

Disclaimer: Briefly News does not support any form of violence and condemns any form of mob justice.

Watch the video here.

South Africans condemn the video's violence and scammer

Netizens were upset that the man allegedly tried to scam someone of their money. Others disapproved of the violence in the video.

The Rule of Law said:

“But people need to learn not to take the law into their own hands.”

Nazeem Grootboom pointed out:

“This is not the way to discipline a scammer.”

En Dwado asked:

“Are people even allowed to fight in front of an ATM?”

Lutendo wanted to know:

“Why are scammers always targeting ABSA and Nedbank ATMs?”

Asher wrote:

“It’s December. Scammers live off the hard work of other people’s hard-earned money.”

Darkseid observed:

“Imagine being mistaken for such, and they don’t even give you a chance to explain.”

