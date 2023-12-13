Robbers from the Free State broke into a house and stole cellphones, alcohol and a large sum of money

The South African Police Service revealed that the money was meant to be for lobola negotiations

Netizens burst out in laughter and theorised that the man must have planned the crime

Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, provided coverage of criminal activities and their societal implications during his four years at Daily Sun.

SA smelled something fishy behind a robbery where a man's lobola money was stolen. Images: fizkes and Khaya Ngwenya/City Press/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A man who was excited to be getting married had his heart broken after thieves broke into his house and stole his lobola money. The man and his family were in their house when the crime happened, and the thieves made off with an undisclosed amount of money. South Africans were convinced that the man set it up so that he did not have to get married!

Free State man's lobola money stolen

SowetanLIVE reported that the couple was robbed on 13 December in their home in Hani Park, Bronville, in the Free State. Police allege that the man, his partner and their child were sleeping in the house when five men allegedly broke into the house. Armed with three guns and knives, the men made off with an undisclosed amount of money, Samsung Cellphones and two Cognac bottles. The money was meant to be for the man's lobola negotiations.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng warned residents against keeping large sums of money in their homes. He advised residents to consider conducting transactions of this size at the bank to avoid being victims of robberies.

SA thinks the man planned it all

Netizens on Facebook, though, laughed and considered the possibility that the man may not have wanted to get married.

Teboho Cyrus said:

“Perfect divorce. He regretted proposing, so he sent his friends to get it back.”

Oupa Kgapetsi pointed out:

“Someone knows exactly what happened. Start with the groom to investigate.”

Mboniseni Roger Shabalala exclaimed:

“Inside job. You don’t need a policing diploma to solve this case.”

Johannes Snowy Scandley opined:

“The uncles faked the robbery.”

Clement Makwakwa added:

“Mkhwenyane knows what happened to the money. Dezemba vibe.”

Rebs Mok Tolo added:

“Transfer solves everything. This cash thing is not working these days, especially with a high crime rate in this joke of a country.”

Church robbed on live TV in KwaZulu-Natal

In a related story, Briefly News reported that thieves robbed a church in KwaZulu-Natal while it was livestreaming its service.

The viral video shows how the thug walked into the church and was armed with a gun. He took everything the preacher had, including his wallet and a tablet. He then took the TV that was on the stage. He and his accomplices then hijacked three vehicles, two of which have been recovered.

Source: Briefly News