South Africans witnessed a cash-in-transit heist, which was recorded in a video

The viral clip shows how the incident took place and shows the suspects bombing and looting the van

South Africans discussed the consequences of the video and believed that they may have walked away empty-handed

South Africans scratched their head at a seemingly underwhelming CIT robbery. Images: Photo by Nicolas Liponne/NurPhoto via Getty Images and Howard Kingsnorth

A cash-in-transit heist was caught on camera, and the video went viral. The video shows how the thugs place explosives under the car, explode it, and then make off with the money. South Africans weighed in on the video, with some believing that they walked away empty-handed and others thinking it's only a matter of time before they get caught.

@AdvoBarryRoux posted the video on his X, formerly Twitter, account. In the video, a man seems concealed to record the whole action. A G4S van is shown in the picture with the back of the truck opened. Two suspects run in the direction behind the van, and three more are standing a few metres before it. Two white cars, a BMW and an unidentified SUV, are parked near them.

The video shows the first two suspects stopping a black car. Next to the two white vehicles, the suspects take a few steps backwards. Suddenly, the van explodes, and the white BMW immediately reverses. Three suspects approach the van and appear to be making off with a few money trolleys. Watch the video here:

Netizens believe the CIT was a failure

South Africans had many questions about the cash-in-transit robbery they just witnessed.

Rorisang Kgaditswe asked:

“But what were they waiting for all along?”

Nathi Mlangeni IV opined:

“I give them 10 days to spend it all on expensive booze, clothes and recreational women.”

MacHunter exclaimed:

“Looks like they bombed an empty CIT van.”

Sbusiso observed:

“They seem disappointed.”

Motsoatsi Rantsieng remarked:

"Looks like the explosives expert bombed himself.”

Mike wanted to know:

“Why is it this easy money from these CIT vehicles? I’m starting to think the owners are involved as well. It just doesn’t make sense.”

Vlakfontein residents loot cash-in-transit van

In a related story, Briefly News reported that residents of Vlakfontein in Kwa-Thema, Ekurhuleni, looted the remains of a cash-in-transit robbery.

The incident took place after a cash-in-transit robbery near their area. A video of them looting the van went viral, and one of the women dragged a money trolley into her house. South Africans commented on how many crimes the residents may have committed.

