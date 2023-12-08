Residents of Kwa-themba looted the remains of a cash-in-transit robbery crime scene

The residents went viral in a video in which one particular woman is shown dragging a money trolley into her house

South Africans discussed the legalities of the video and noted how many crimes the looters may have committed

Residents looted a cash-in-transit van, and netizens were dumbfounded.

Kwa-Thema residents in Ekurhuleni flocked around a cash-in-transit van that was bombed and stole the remainder of the money. A video of the looting action went viral, showing residents trying to pick off what was left of the heist. South Africans pointed out how many laws those who were looting committed and were concerned about the state of South Africa.

CIT robbery occurs in Kwa-Thema

According to the video posted by @VehicleTrackerz on X, formerly Twitter, public members made off with the remainder of the money from the cash-in-transit heist that allegedly took place in the area on 7 December. The gang reportedly made off with an undisclosed amount of cash after bombing the safe. The South African Police Service is looking for the suspects who committed the crime.

Residents loot CIT van

Meanwhile, residents helped themselves to what remained of the money. In the video, one of the women who lived right in front of where the heist took place can be seen hauling off a money trolley into her house with the assistance of a few of her neighbours. Others watched as hundreds of people clocked around the car, looking to see if they could loot any money remaining. Watch the video here:

Netizens point out crimes in the video

Netizens exclaimed how illegal the act of looting a cash-in-transit vehicle was.

SiiJayDee asked:

“Isn’t this somehow illegal?”

Princess Tiabeanie Red Raspberry said:

“Imagine going to jail for R100. Scene tampering.”

Raymond Sokhela added:

“The painful thing is now they're being recognised as gang members. Police will be visiting them, and the bag is with them, which is the full evidence to lock them up for years.”

Dumehlezi kaMenzi pointed out:

“And the bag? Why would you drag evidence into your house?”

