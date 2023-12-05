A truck that carried Bernini Spritzer alcohol stopped in the middle of the road and lost its load

Residents of George in the Western Cape flocked to the scene, came out of their cars and rushed to loot the alcohol

While some residents were visibly upset, others laughed it off as festive gifts before Christmas

South Africans laughed when residents looted a truck full of alcohol. Images: Nadya So and Roger Sedres/Gallo Images

It was early Christmas for George, Western Cape residents when a truck carrying alcohol lost its load. Nearby residents swarmed the truck and walked away with packets and boxes of the Bernini Spritzer. Their acts angered South Africans, while some made jokes about the loot being early Christmas gifts.

Looters loot booze truck in George

The George Herald posted the reel on Facebook. The incident allegedly occurred on the Corner of Nelson Mandela Boulevard and Industrial Street on 5 December. This video shows scores of people looting a truck that appears to have stopped in the middle of the road. People are running to and from the truck carrying 24 packets of the Bernini Spritzer.

Some are even tripping over themselves to carry the booze. One woman is running with a baby in her arm, another gent walks off with packets stacked atop one another, and another gets off a taxi to loot the truck. Click on this link to watch the video.

Some South Africans were angry

South Africans had a fine blend of reactions. Some were extremely upset at the looting.

Lorenda Mudge asked:

“Where was law enforcement? Seems like a certain part of George does not have to abide by any laws. This is shocking that our beautiful city is being destroyed by useless waste of space.”

Natalie Wilson was disgusted.

“Disgusting to think that this is how people react. I hope these people realise how this affects the truck’s driver and how the company he works for will hold him responsible. He might end up losing his job before Christmas.”

Others laughed at the looting

Others saw an opportunity for humour to prevail.

Nicole Diane Edmonstone remarked:

“Christmas box.”

Trevor Trevor Matutu laughed:

“Early Christmas.”

Vivienne Paris Leminie was entertained.

“Ag, lekker man. Free xmas drinks. Cheers to them.”

Bongiswa Kuhle Gilamda:

“Yes, Christmas comes once a year.”

Alberton residents loot a cash-in-transit truck

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that residents in Alberton, Ekurhuleni, looted a cash-in-transit van that robbers bombed.

The video shows the looters rushing to the scene of the abandoned van and picking up the money left over from the crime. South Africans applauded the looters and believed that their actions were justified because they were poor.

