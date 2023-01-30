A man took a video of people looting from a broken-down truck that was delivering meat and it went viral on Twitter

The video showed how people were rushing to steal countless beef carcasses

Online peeps were amazed to see how people had no problem stealing in broad daylight

Online users reacted to seeing people getting meat from a truck delivering it. People had much to say as the person who took the video of the looting filmed the crime.

People in KZN were emptying a meat delivery truck that broke down. Image: @AviationABC

Source: Twitter

People flooded the comment section with reactions to the viral video of the theft. Online users were disturbed about how many people showed up to steal.

Man shares Twitter video of people stealing meat from truck

A video, shared on Twitter by @AviationABC, shows people rushing towards a meat delivery truck stuck on the side of the road and helping themselves to the carcasses. The man took the video, reading out number plates as he claimed that people were stealing his meat and confronted them on camera. Watch the full video below:

South African Twitter users react to meat being looted

Briefly News previously reported that looting is illegal in South Africa and considered a form of theft and can result in consequences such as fines and imprisonment. Some people commented that people in the video were criminals and that SAPS should intervene. Other netizens had jokes about the people in the video.

@williamhuisamen commented:

"SAPS are you going to do something or nothing like always?"

@IsahSbu commented:

"iLooting isegazini e KZN smh. 'Looting is in the blood of people of KZN'."

@Itumele_Mora commented:

"I wish they all get arrested like the Woolworths guy."

@Raymond68079939 commented:

"African shopping spree!"

@ntlok6 commented:

"It's called indlala [hunger] in my language."

@JacquesMaree73 commented:

"Theft. Should be punishable by law. Each of those people is a criminal."

