Members of the police have arrested a group of residents for looting two KwaZulu-Natal businesses

The suspected looters stole groceries and appliances and are set to appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court

A CCTV video clip showing the looting at one of the stores has gone viral on social media and has caused mixed reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

DURBAN - Several residents have been arrested for looting in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal amid the heavy rains and floods that plagued the province.

The looters allegedly made off with groceries and appliances from two businesses.

A group of people have been arrested for looting a business in Umlazi. Image: Getty & @Travispaliyath1/Twitter

Source: UGC

Twelves people have been arrested for looting, according to eNCA. KwaZulu-Natal Police Spokesperson Lt-Col Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were charged with business burglary and being in possession of the stolen property.

The suspected looters will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 14 April reported TimesLIVE. A video of the looting has gone viral on social media:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

South Africans are divided over the arrest

@MyselfQuayle said:

“And elsewhere in the world where there is flooding. People are doing exactly the same. Hunger can drive one to commit crimes it seems, just not right."

@SandileMapumulo shared:

“If our government members do what it takes to get rich, ahat do you expect from us?”

@MajolaMathi commented:

“People are hungry. No food, no blankets, no clothes, no electricity, no water for 2 days. The help is not reaching everyone. Me, I'm not surprised.”

@_mwalwanda posted:

“Have South Africans started blaming the looting on foreigners yet? Or are they making excuses about how they are hungry and poor?”

@MJM001 wrote:

“A community in severe crisis, no access to basic resources and the go-to is looting. I am very interested to see and hear what their excuses are for doing this.”

KZN floods: Cleanup operations currently underway, over 300 people killed due to floods

Briefly News also reported the KwaZulu-Natal province has begun cleaning operations as heavy rains have subsided. In the past week, areas of the province were heavily flooded, and tons of destruction was left behind by the floods.

Many people have now been left displaced as some houses collapsed due to mudslides. Many others have family members who lost their lives.

On Wednesday afternoon, 13 April, the KwaZulu-Natal government tallied the death toll at 253. However, as more rescue missions were carried out, the death toll was 306 on Wednesday night, according to TimesLIVE. A statement from MEC for Co-operative Governance Sipho Hlomuka reads:

“The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains."

Source: Briefly News