The death toll in the KwaZulu-Natal province due to the catastrophic floods is still rising and is now over 300

MEC for Co-operative Governance Sipho Hlomuka says the KZN government is working on cleaning up affected areas

Some social media users are laying the blame on Government for the devastation caused by the KZN floods

DURBAN - The KwaZulu-Natal province has begun clean operations as heavy rains have subsided. In the past week, areas of the province were heavily flooded, and tons of destruction was left behind by the floods.

Many people have now been left displaced as some houses collapsed due to mudslides. Many others have family members who lost their lives.

On Wednesday afternoon, 13 April, the KwaZulu-Natal government tallied the death toll at 253. However, as more rescue missions were carried out, the death toll was at 306 on Wednesday night, according to TimesLIVE. A statement from MEC for Co-operative Governance Sipho Hlomuka reads:

“The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains."

Hlomuka stated that the KZN government will be visiting areas in the uThukela district on Thursday, 14 April to further assess the extent of the damage in the area.

The office of the MEC also urged citizens to be patient with them as the cleanup operations kick off, stating that they will eventually get to everyone. Municipalities are currently stretched thin as they have also been impacted by the floods.

According to SABC News, KZN is currently in a state of disaster, and efforts have been geared toward helping the citizens that have been impacted by the devastation.

South Africans blame Government for the KZN flood damage

@Busisa_Mchunu said:

"This infrastructure damage happening here in KZN is exposing something about the ANC's tendering system. Look at the N3 from Pietermaritzburg to Durban comparing it to the Old Main Road. There is a message that the simple observation is simply passing Hhay! Votani, Asinamona."

@RidovhonaMatsh1 said:

"The question is, are the civil engineers who planned and designed the bridges proud of their work? What legacy did they leave in this work?"

@joekawimbe said:

"It's time for repentance and prayer in KZN: Political killings, looting, burning of trucks, The JZ conundrum etc, Remember Sodom & Gomorrah?? It's not too late."

