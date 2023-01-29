South Africans have expressed anger over a recent video of some men stealing power cables in broad daylight

Social media users blasted the Ekurhuleni residents for standing by taking pictures and videos while the thieves walked away with the cables

Many said the residents should not complain when they go for days or months without power because they allowed it

EKURHULENI - Social media is now making people take out their phones and record situations even when they must be taking action.

South Africans have reacted to a viral video of thieves stealing cables. Image: Twitter.

Source: Twitter

A video circulating on Twitter has left South Africans fuming after community members stood by taking pictures while thieves stole power cables.

Reacting to the video shared by popular media personality Yusuf Abramjee people said Ekurhuleni residents should not complain about power shortage because they did not do anything when thieves stole cables.

Twitter users react to video of thieves stealing power cables in Ekurhuleni

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the viral clip. Many urged community members to come together and stop those vandalising communities.

@bynicolenoah said:

"This is so sad to watch. What must we do to get our country back? This is really out of hand. ."

@D_Selai commented:

"This might be a cable that has been replaced. Sometimes, the contractor allows the community to take it. I'm not sure whether that's the right procedure though."

@KaizerMzobe3 added:

"SA Needs The New Govt, In The Small Countries Like Togo, Burkina Faso And Malawi Just Around The Corner, You Can't Do That."

@shiz_miz noted:

"The community just chilling, watching and doing nothing then the same community will be crying for electricity but they watched Nyaope boys steal such a huge cable ."

