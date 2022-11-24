A daring woman decided to catch a ride in a unique but dangerous way that left South Africans divided

The video of her is making rounds on Twitter as people react to seeing a woman travelling by sitting on the outside of a huge truck

Online users were amazed by her stunt, but many did not find it amusing as they could see she was desperate

Online user @Abramjee posted a video of a woman finding a ride in a dangerous way. The video caused a buzz on Twitter as people had varying reactions to what they saw.

A woman left South Africa moved when they saw footage of her travelling dangerously. Image: @Abramjee

Peeps were split as some people did not appreciate the poster trying to make a joke out of the situation. A number of people thought that the video was actually quite depressing.

Tweeps slammed over video of lady riding outside truck

Twitter personality shared a video of a woman sitting outside a delivery truck going full speed. Many people could see that she was simply catching a ride because she couldn't afford transport.

Netizens were divided as a number were depressed by the image, arguing that she was risking her life and that the video was a sad reality about poverty. Others continued with jokes about how the woman did the most to make ends meet. Those who disapproved called out Abramjee for making fun of the situation because he wrote the following on the post:

"Caption this"

@Veeluv7 commented:

"Welcome to Mzansi"

@DonaldMakhasane commented:

"She really needed transport. And with the same passion risked her life."

@Teeaal1 commented:

"The Struggles That Come With Being Black & Poor...that's the caption."

@cliff_cartel commented:

"It’s sad how povery can strip you away of your dignity and make you vulnerable like this. I don’t think anyone would voluntarily choose to put themselves in harm’s way like that."

@sperz8 commented:

"Things our mothers have to get through ukuze silale sidlile. But because Twitter is sick."

@DjDukesta commented:

"Making fun about someone’s situation? Do you think this person wants to catch a lift like this or they were desperate? Aren’t you supposed to report on serious crimes? I was raised by a wonderful Muslim family and you my brother are the total opposite of what Islam stands for."

@darealgeja commented:

"It is only with desperation a person can do this."

@Vulcan_Kenny

"Wow, this is sad. Very risky."

@injaivukile commented:

"This is nothing to make fun of 'caption this'."

@Ms_Logical commented:

"When you ask for a lift and don't have money to pay."

@BigDaddyLiberty commented:

"This is actually a depressing image...she cuts a lonely and desperate figure."

@VuyoDlwati commented:

"This woman needs to get somewhere as soon as possible, but probably has no money for transport"

Source: Briefly News