A truck driver was involved in a horrific car accident on the N3 highway in Pietermaritzburg in the morning

The driver reportedly drove through a wall, crashing through trees and into a playground, completely wrecking the vehicle

The Road Traffic Inspectorate in the province said the driver's lifeless body is still stuck in the vehicle

A truck driver died after he crashed into a playground next to the N3 highway in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: @TrafficSA

PIETERMARITZBURG - A truck driver died next to the N3 highway on Saturday morning after crashing through a demarcation wall into a kids' playground.

At around 8 am, the driver lost control of the truck, and it collided with trees before it stopped in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), reported TimesLIVE.

Zinhle Mngomezulu, the KZN Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, said the driver was pronounced dead on the scene, and his body is still trapped in the wreckage.

"The driver, who was travelling from Johannesburg towards Durban, lost control of the truck and crashed into a concrete barrier and through the fence of a residential home before coming to a stop."

Mngomezulu said that traffic on the highway is delayed, and authorities are at the scene getting rid of the accident's remnants.

South African netizens posted comments about the fatal accident:

@Rebaone Mosonke said:

"I wish we could learn to do the right things even in the absence of law enforcement agencies officers. As much as the vehicle should be roadworthy, the driver should acknowledge when they are too tired to proceed and self-reprimand when breaking the law or being negligent. Condolences to the family."

Boitumelo Moletsane asked:

"Am I the one who is concerned about the playground? Why have a kids playground next to a busy highway?"

Bongani Tibane stated:

"Truck drivers work overtime, and that's how they earn their salaries. The way their salary is small, they need overtime to boost them. They are always tired. May his soul rest in paradise."

Lindokuhle Earl mentioned:

"At least he didn't take anyone else with him."

Mastermind Robin suggested:

"The play area must be moved."

