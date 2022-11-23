A lady had South Africans laughing themselves to tears because of her hilarious how-to-do clip of her blowing a bubble

The video was quite detailed and humorous, showing the weird and somewhat unpleasant things a person needs to do

Mzansi peeps couldn't deal with how weird the footage was and served up jokes about how educational it was

A lady brought SA peeps to tears with her video instructing individuals how to blow a bubble with a "chappie."

A lady had peeps cracking up with her informative bubble-blowing video that Mzansi was entertained by. Images: @kulanicool/ Twitter

Popular meme account @kulanicool shared the clip online with the woman enthusiastically instructing peeps on the best way to do the task, with some weird steps in between. The Twitter post begins with the woman's first zany instructions.

She begins by sharing a helpful tip for where you can place your chewing gum when busy, which is behind the ear. After that, she gives another tip on what to do when the gum is a bit stiff by stating that you can put it in some water to soften it up.

She then continues her bizarre instructions by telling viewers where to place the gum in their mouths and blows a massive bubble followed by a bigger one. She encourages folks not to rush.

South Africans were left utterly defeated. See the comments below:

@EdS_888 said:

"The education and best survival tip that the nation desperately need "

@Legeti_ commented:

"We got schooled today, I hope @UniofOxford @UCT_news @UPTuks have already recruited her for research and development purposes. What a genius! "

@Dakalo_Gamela posted:

@lee2335731341 mentioned:

"You're not alone... Now that you mentioned it I'm in disbelief and mad at my self "

@Mo_Ntsoe commented:

"You know I'm 44 yrs old and believe me when I say I watched the video from start to finish and enjoyed every minute "

@BurnhardAJ shared:

@Sagwatii said:

"I still dont understand why we have to put it behind our ears "

@Karabo_Rasseala mentioned:

"If make up tutorials were like this, I would've been a pro by now "

