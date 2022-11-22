A lady who really wants a job sparked a debate after talking about her next plan to secure a paying gig

Netizens reacted to the lady saying she wants to include her pictures on her CVs because she's beautiful

Many user had counter-arguments, while others thought it was an idea worth the shot as a last resort

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Twitter users were divided about a young woman's tactic to secure a job. A young lady said he would attach pictures to her CV so that she could get a job because she's pretty.

A woman said that she wants to add her picture to her job applications so that it helps her chances. Image:@delicateflwrr

Source: Twitter

Online users were divided over whether it was a good plan. Many people gave their opinions, and those who supported the idea even gave their own testimonials.

South Africans share CV advice

In a Twitter post, @delicateflwrr said that she's considering putting her picture on her CV to benefit from pretty privilege. The lady said that she thought it would help her get more replies.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

SA netizens often engage in robust debates. Online users were divided as they shared their opinions about whether it would work. People were split between it being a good plan and others saying it might attract predators.

@ka_nomafu commented:

"I highly recommend this."

@Proph_Budmon commented:

"You'll start getting whatsapps from anonymous numbers asking "how badly you want the job"

@fionamashele commented:

"I did that, and my dad told me to remove it. Not sure if he thought i would attract predators, or he doesn't believe in his own creation attaining pretty privilege, so he didn't want to see me disappointed."

@thestarter_ come

"Let us know how that works out."

@afrohappi

"Sigh. maybe I should do this."

@aman_deee commented:

"I thought this was wild till I was given some CVs to look through and give my opinion and someone actually put his picture on the cover page of his CV."

@CleanHoodBoy commented:

"It actually works."

Mzansi on why Lobola is still relevant today, unlike other cultural practices

Briefly News previously reported that The ever-evolving society that people live in today has allowed them to do things the way they want. Even the process of lobola has slightly changed. Today people can pay for lobola with money, while in ancient times, it was paid for with cows.

According to an article published by News24, a cow was the most important part of the lobola process.

Even though the lobola practice has changed a little, this practice is still popular today. When @AdvoBarryRoux asked why Christians have not abandoned it like many other African cultural practices, people did not hold back and here is what they had to say.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News