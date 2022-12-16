A man tried to give people financial advice and it backfired as his solution to financial trouble sounded useless

Netizens could not believe it when the gent told people they should be putting aside over R10 000 from their salaries each month

Online users commented with less than kind words as they relayed their financial struggles to shut him down

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

An online user landed in hot water after giving people 'practical' financial advice. Peeps cracked jokes about his financial tips that only work assuming that everyone is employed.

One man got roasted after telling people that they should be saving R15 000 from their salaries. Image: Twitter/phathujohnson

Source: Twitter

Online users were not shy to call the guy out for being unrealistic. Netizens expressed amazement that he thought his tip would help anyone.

Man gets roasted after trying to help people with finances

A Twitter picture caused a commotion as a gent showed off all the money he saved and decided to give people a financial tip. In the post he wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Learn to save atleast R15 000 a month from your salary,, thank me later."

Online users were immediately up in arms. Many commented that he was out of touch with reality, especially, looking at SA's unemployment rates and a minimum wage of R23 per hour.

@makharamedzha commented:

"Show us how oh great one!"

@MthuraE commented:

"This one is from drugs."

@ramalokot commented:

"Taxi owners daily struggle."

@kulanicool commented:

"Phala Phala jr."

@ThePeacefulKels commented:

"Every month? Haibo guys where do you guys work?"

@ZimiseleeM commented:

"Phala phala banking model."

"It works": Lady wants to put pic on CV to use pretty privilege, sparks debate

Briefly News previously reported that Twitter users were divided about a young woman's tactic to secure a job. A young lady said she would attach pictures to her CV so that she could get a job because she's pretty.

Online users were divided over whether it was a good plan. Many people gave their opinions, and those who supported the idea even gave their own testimonials.

In a Twitter post, @delicateflwrr said that she's considering putting her picture on her CV to benefit from pretty privilege. The lady said that she thought it would help her get more replies.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News