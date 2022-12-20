A mother is teaching her child financial management skills from a young age using a modern piggy bank

The video on TikTok shows a little boy making deposits into his saving box that accepts both notes and coins

The piggy bank had another impressive feature, a secret pin that the lady's kid takes very seriously

One woman is teaching her son to be wise with money in an innovative way. The savvy mama was happy that her son is eager to use his piggy bank.

A mother was happy to see her son save money as he used his money-saving device. Image: TikTok/sandishange1

Online users commented on the video with many impressed by the son. Netizens were desperate to get their hands on the same machine as well.

South Africans want kid's machine for saving cash

A woman's video on TikTok shows a kid eager to use his piggy bank. @sandishange1, a TikTok user impressed peeps with her little boy's machine as it requires a pin, is electronic and takes both coins and cash.

The woman in the video told netizens where she got the machine and said the settings were too confusing for her. In the clip, the doting mom explains that her son figured it out and refused to tell her the pin when he set it.

People had jokes when the lady admitted that his son does not even share his piggy bank pin with her. Online users couldn't stop raving about the machine and many even suggested that she starts selling them.

modaumatamela commented:

"I am loving it."

MaSbalkhulu commented:

"Hawee ngaze ngasfuna[I really want this]."

Kamo commented:

"Please stock them and sell them for us who are far from where you got it...or give the commission to the boy for his savings..we need them."

jakes1963 commented:

"Wow need this for my daughter."

kwazi Rudolph mthundzi commented:

"Mpumalanga I need it."

Zinhle M commented:

"Wow."

Reamohetswe commented:

"It's the fact that uBoy hides his pin from you."

