Mzansi Debates Who Should Pay on a Date, Hilarious Suggestions Are Offered

Briefly News recently ran a question poll asking social media users who they think should pay the bill on a date

Facebook users took to expressing different views on the hot topic with a mixture of colourful and hilarious reactions

The post attracted nearly 200 comments and 20 shares as it seemingly went down well with Mzansi's outspoken public

Mzansi has had its say on the latest hot topic as social media users recently took to debating the age-old question of gender roles in the context of love and romance.

This is after Briefly News ran a question poll asking Facebook users who they think should pay the bill on a date. As expected, the responses were hilarious as a colourful mixture of views were expressed.

Mzansi has had its say on the latest hot topic of who should pay on a date. Image: @Goitse Sando, @Masogesi Sk, @Anderson Kay/ Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Looking through the comments, some users on Facebook tried to reach a middle ground while others felt, in all fairness, that the one who initiated the date should foot the bill.

The post read:

"Who should pay the bill on a date and why?"

Seemingly going down well with Mzansi's outspoken public, the post attracted nearly 200 comments and 20 shares.

Colourful reactions come through on debate

Briefly News went down the stream of comments to bring readers the funniest reactions.

@Nomhle P Mavi said:

"The one who initiated it, whether it's a man or a woman."

@I'm Leaving Satafrica joked:

"We can't pay for dates we want R350."

@Alpha Mahanyele suggested:

"The other pays the bill, and the other one tips the waiter but it all comes from the heart. Anyone can do it all if they insist."

@Rakhali Oa Bashanyana offered:

"If I invite [you] on a date, I pay the bill. But if you invite me on a date, then you pay the bill."

@Oscar Mnguni wrote:

"Men because they have higher sexual expectations than women."

@Ingcumba SD added:

"The one who eats a lot like she has been doing road construction."

@Joseph Mothapo expressed:

"The one who asked someone's child out should pay!!!"

